Dozens gather at Eastwood care home to remember those lost during pandemic

Dozens gathered at a memorial service to remember residents who have passed away over the last 18 months.

Before summer fair festivities began at Alexandra House care home on Saturday (August 21), many congregated outside the home to take part in a special memorial service.

Activities coordinator Matt Corpe said: “Despite the weather, it was genuinely so lovely to see some old faces as relatives came to our memorial service to remember the residents we have sadly lost over the last 18 months.

"There were tears but there was also laughter as I shared some of my memories.

Visitors huddled under umbrellas at the summer fair.

"This was followed by everybody releasing a balloon after reciting a poem together called 'We Let You Go'.”

As the rain continued to pour, a few more visitors still turned up to the care home’s summer fair – including Eastwood’s Mayor Susan Bagshaw, who judged the dog show.

Matt said: “She had trouble judging as she said that all the dogs were lovely and it was a very hard decision to make.

“Not many dogs entered and I think this was down to the weather but everyone involved had fun."

There was also a raffle, tombola, live music, plus a ‘Soak the Staff’ at the stocks spectacle.

“The soaking was a massive success and everybody, especially the children, enjoyed throwing wet sponges and buckets of water,” Matt added.

“We managed to raise more than £450 – a fantastic amount of money to go to our residents’ fund.