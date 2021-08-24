Dozens of refugees already housed in Broxtowe as Afghanistan scheme launches

A total of 35 refugees have been given new homes across Broxtowe borough.

Figures from the House of Commons Library show 35 people had resettled in Broxtowe through the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme (VPRS) by the end of March – 0.2% of all those nationally.

And according to the latest population estimates, that means Syrian refugees make up just three in every 10,000 Broxtowe residents.

The Government recently announced that the Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme will welcome 20,000 people trying to escape persecution from the Taliban – with up to 5,000 in its first year.

They will be offered the chance to set up life in the UK permanently, with priority given to women and girls, and religious and other minorities most at risk of human rights abuses.

The Home Office said the programme is modelled on the VPRS, which resettled around 20,000 Syrian refugees in local authority areas across the UK between 2014 and 2021.

Those escaping conflict in Syria were granted refugee status with full rights to live and work, provided with housing and support, and help to integrate into their communities.