Drugs found on 'erratic'' driver on M1 near Nottinghamshire
Drugs were found during a strip search on a driver after he was pulled over for ‘erractic’ driving on the M1.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:32 am
The driver was stopped between Junction 26, at Nuthall, and Junction 33, at Rotherham, of the M1.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.
“Driver heavily impaired, suspected through drugs but refuses blood test. Drugs found hidden during strip search.
“To be dealt with when he is fit and has stopped wanting to fight us.”