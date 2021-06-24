Duchess of Cambridge gives Children's Hospice Week backing to Rainbows

The Duchess has asked everyone to join her in thanking the UK’s 54 children’s hospices – including Rainbows, which supports children from across Nottinghamshire - for the life-changing care they provide.

Children’s Hospice Week (June 21 to 27) is organised by Together for Short Lives, which supports Rainbows and is the UK charity for seriously ill children and families.

In an excerpt from the message, The Duchess says: “I hope you will join me this Children’s Hospice Week in thanking the UK’s 54 children’s hospices and their incredible staff for the life-changing care they provide to children and families facing the unimaginable - helping them to make the most of every precious moment together.”

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.

Dee Sissons, Rainbows CEO, said: “We are thrilled that HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge is helping to raise awareness of services like Rainbows by marking Children’s Hospice Week.

“She is a fantastic ambassador for seriously ill children and their families and the children’s hospices that they rely on.

“We join The Duchess in thanking children’s hospices for their much-needed lifeline support, especially throughout the pandemic, when families have felt exhausted and pushed to their limits.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s message can be viewed here www.togetherforshortlives.org.uk/royalmessage

To find out more about Rainbows, visit rainbows.co.uk

