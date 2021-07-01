Eastwood and Kimberley commuters urged to avoid part of M1 as vehicle engulfed in flames, blocking traffic

The incident is affecting the M1 southbound from Tibshelf Services to junction 28, for Matlock.

A Highways England spokesperson said: “Traffic has been temporarily stopped due to a vehicle fire.

“Traffic officers are currently at the scene.

This picture from Highways England shows firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

“Firefighters are at the scene.

“All lanes will remain stopped while fire work on putting the fire out.

“If planning travel, avoid the area.”

