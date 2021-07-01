Eastwood and Kimberley commuters urged to avoid part of M1 as vehicle engulfed in flames, blocking traffic
Eastwood and Kimberley commuters are facing major delays as traffic has been temporarily stopped on part of the M1 in Derbyshire following a vehicle fire.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:07 am
The incident is affecting the M1 southbound from Tibshelf Services to junction 28, for Matlock.
A Highways England spokesperson said: “Traffic has been temporarily stopped due to a vehicle fire.
“Traffic officers are currently at the scene.
“Firefighters are at the scene.
“All lanes will remain stopped while fire work on putting the fire out.
“If planning travel, avoid the area.”