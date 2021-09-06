Eastwood and Kimberley football clubs offer condolences after tragic death of young player

The tragedy unfolded at West Bridgford Colts' Regatta Way ground (Photo Google).

On Thursday last week, Dylan Rich, 17, had to be rushed to hospital after the incident during a cup match between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United at Regatta Way in Nottinghamshire.

He was treated with a defibrillator at the ground before paramedics arrived.

The game was abandoned but devastating news broke on Saturday that Dylan had died.

West Bridgford Colts said his death had "left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken".

He leaves behind his parents Mike and Anna, and sister Lucy.

The news has rocked the junior football scene across the country, not least across Eastwood and Kimberley where there are several clubs and dozens of youth teams.

And those clubs are united in sending their thoughts to those who have been impacted by the death.

Eastwood Community Football Club posted a tribute on its Facebook page.

It read: “Heartbreaking news. RIP Dylan. Our thoughts are with Dylan’s family, team mates, friends, and all at West Bridgford Colts FC at such a sad time.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kimberley Miners Welfare Football Club said the club was devastated by the news.

They said: "We are absolutely heartbroken to hear this, our thoughts are with the family and friends."

A spokesperson for nearby Selston Football Club added: "Awful and devastating news, sending our love to Dylan's family, friends and team mates from all at SFC."

Paul Burley, who is chairman of Hucknall Warriors and represents youth football and communications at Hucknall Town, said: “This is devastating news and the whole local football community sends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dylan.

"We also send our condolences to everyone connected with West Bridgford Colts FC.

“Whilst this is tragic news for everyone involved thankfully it's a very rare event in youth football. In this instance the defibrillator alone was not enough to save Dylan, in other circumstances a defibrillator can be a life saver.”We would urge any organisation who has a defibrillator, perhaps housed internally, to consider, if at all possible, making it available to the public in cases of emergency.”

In light of the tragic loss, West Bridgford Colts released a statement to thank “the wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts received over the past few days".

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dylan’s parents, Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan's family, friends and teammates."

The club also said it would be supporting players and staff affected by Dylan's death.