Eastwood care home calls on local traders to take part in Christmas craft fair

Local traders are being invited to host stalls at the home's Christmas craft fair.

Alexandra House Care Home is hoping to bring festive spirit to the town with its Christmas craft fair extravaganza, which is set to take place on Saturday, December 4.

Residents, staff, family, friends and guests can expect to experience traditional festive fun at the fair, from Christmas crafts, to a Santa’s grotto, and mulled wine and mince pies.

The care home has eight stalls already confirmed for the event and is now on the lookout for more local traders who wish to sign up.

Alexandra House Care Home in Eastwood.

In return for a stall, the home is asking for a small donation of £10 for a pitch, which will go towards the residents’ activity and outings fund.

Alexandra House Care Home activities coordinator Matt Corpe said he hopes the event will help to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

He said: “We’re very excited about this event, just the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit and embrace the fun and excitement of Christmas with everyone will be pure bliss.”

The fair will take place at the home from 2pm until 5pm on Saturday, December 4.

Anyone from the community interested in taking part is asked to direct their enquiries to Matt Corpe at Alexandra House Care Home on 01773 530749.