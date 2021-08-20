Eastwood community invited to spectacular summer fair at care home this weekend

Alexandra House nursing home is set to host its summer fair tomorrow.

The event, which promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever’, will take place at Alexandra Care Home in Wroughton Place on Saturday (August 21).

Sadly missed during 2020 due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, this year the team at the care home have been busy making sure that is back for all the Eastwood community to enjoy.

There will be a raffle, tombola, live music, a much-anticipated dog show, plus a ‘Soak the Staff’ at the stocks spectacle.

Matt Corpe, activities coordinator at Alexandra House, who organised and developed the event, said: “Summer fun is nearly here and we’re all looking forward to it.

“It’s sure to be a great day, we can’t wait to see you all once again.”

At 11.30am, there will be a special memorial service for the residents who have passed away over the last 18 months before the fair officially opens at midday.

A dog show will begin at 1pm, judged by the mayor councillor Susan Bagshaw.

At 3pm, ‘soak the staff’ will take place, where people will be able to pay £1 to throw five wet sponges or £5 for a whole bucket of water.

There will be tea, coffee, cakes and pulled pork cobs on sale along with tombola, bric-a-brac, 'guess the bear' and raffle throughout the day.