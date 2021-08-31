Eastwood community urged to 'check their breasts' as fundraiser generates £4,700

The family fun day at the Horse and Groom pub in Moorgreen was organised by Eastwood resident Nicole Brown, who was recently left devastated after hearing that two of her friends had breast cancer.

The 30-year-old embarked on a mission to raise money and awareness to support her friends and many more women.

Along with a group of Debs’ and Kirsty’s family and friends, who named themselves the ‘D&K Army’, Nicole organised the special event, which featured a tombola, raffle, various stalls, cakes, leg waxing, musical entertainment and cider tent.

Fundraisers at the Horse and Groom in Moorgreen on Sunday.

Hundreds flocked to the event on Sunday (August 29) and helped to raise a grand total of £4,766.

All of the money will go to research and care charity Breast Cancer Now.

Nicole said her best friends Kirsty and Debs were both diagnosed with breast cancer within weeks of one another.

"For two of my closest friends to get it at the same time is just madness,” she said. She is now urging as many people as possible to check their breasts for signs of cancer and hopes to raise more awareness in the local area.

Nicole said: "The main goal is to get people to check their breasts. And not just women, men are at risk of getting it as well.

"It should be a normal thing just to check them regularly and not just assume they are fine. Kirsty is only 40 so it can happen to anyone at any age.

“If my friends hadn’t caught theirs soon enough, they could be in a completely different situation so I can’t stress how important it is.

“It takes a matter of seconds to potentially save your life.”

Nicole said she is “very proud” of the way the community came together for the event and wants to thank everyone involved.

She added: "I feel completely overwhelmed by the response over the last couple of months. The community coming together the way they have, the businesses that donated prizes and the love and time gone into it.