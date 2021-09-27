Eastwood dad set to take on London Marathon after losing more than six stone

Scott Ufton after losing weight with the Eastwood Slimming World group.

Scott Ufton, 50, joined the Eastwood Slimming World group in September 2017 weighing 21 stone and 10 pounds after promising himself he wouldn’t walk his daughter down the aisle at the size he was.

He has since lost more than six stone and now plans to take on the running challenge of a lifetime next week.

Scott will be representing Slimming World in a national team of slimmers from across the UK at the London Marathon on October 3.

He said: “I can’t believe I’m running the marathon after where I was just a few years ago.

“After spending years watching the race on TV and thinking it could never be me, to be actually running the world-famous London Marathon is a real dream come true.”

The most exercise railway engineer Scott did before losing weight was the occasional walk and he used an inhaler to assist his breathing.

He said he now has much more energy and no longer needs an inhaler.

“I’m so much happier and healthier now and by losing weight I know I’ve reduced my chances of developing various health problems,” Scott added.

As he transformed his diet with Slimming World and the weight dropped off, Scott started to get more active following the group’s Body Magic activity programme, using the Couch to 5k app to build up his running distances gradually.

“There’s no way I’d have lost six stone or be running the marathon without the support of my group,” Scott said.

“They are the ones who have kept me on track each week, even during lockdown when groups were held virtually – both with my weight loss and with my running milestones. I know they’ll be cheering me on when the day comes.”

After joining Slimming World, Scott began following the Food Optimising healthy eating plan and discovered a love for cooking.

He transformed his diet of fried foods, takeaways and white bread for cooking healthy, wholesome meals from scratch.

He said: “When my consultant explained the eating plan, I couldn’t quite believe that I could lose weight without going hungry, and still enjoy all my favourite meals just by making changes to the way I prepared and cooked them.

“I’ve never eaten so well in my life. And I need all the fuel I can get for marathon training – so potatoes, pasta, and rice are all regularly on the menu.”

Scott’s team will be running to raise money for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society, with an aim to increase awareness of how keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Slimming World consultant Amelia Christian, who runs the weekly group sessions in Eastwood, said: “Scott is a real inspiration to us, and we are all so proud of him.

“When he first came through the door, he just wanted to lose weight – he had no idea what a huge life and fitness transformation he was about to begin and certainly no idea that he would be running the London Marathon one day – it’s incredible!

“He proves that with a little determination and the right support, your dreams can be achieved.”

Scott and the Slimming World Marathon team are raising money for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society.

The Eastwood Slimming World group is held at Dora Phillips Hall, Wood Street, every Wednesday at 9am or 10.30am, and Saturday at 7.45am or 9.45am.