Eastwood drag queen and comedy king raise £2,100 in dazzling charity show

Mark Preston (aka Miss Zandra) and Kevin Carrington (as Harry Hill).

Brothers-in-law Mark Preston and Kevin Carrington are handymen by day but at night are transformed into their alter-egos – the sassy Miss Zandra and chucklesome compere Harry Hill.

Their sell-out charity show at Greasley Miners Welfare last Saturday (July 31) saw the duo joined by other dazzling acts to raise as much money as possible for three local charities.

Alongside Mark and Kevin’s usual show-stopping performance, audiences were kept entertained all afternoon and evening by the likes of Eva Waye, Eleda Starr, Dave Ross, Terry Hind, Andy Ska, Skylar, Shunta Bothered, Justin Parker, Glen Humphrey and the Condragulations Disco.

The show was a sell-out success, raising more than £2,000 for charity.

Through ticket sales and a raffle, the all-singing, all-dancing event managed to raise a total of £2,100.

Mark, aka Miss Zandra, said: “The atmosphere was absolutely amazing and everybody who came was so generous.”

The money was split between domestic abuse charity Broxtowe Women’s Project, Macmillan Cancer Support and Danielle’s Flutterbyes, which supports young adults living with kidney disease.

“We love performing but everything we do is for the charities,” Mark added.

Dozens of different acts kept audiences entertained throughout the day.

“They’ve had a tough time over the last 18 months and we want to help as much as possible.”

As they couldn’t perform during the pandemic, Mark and Kevin still made great efforts to help out within the community.

Mark said: “We did stuff for the foodbank and we helped to comfort elderly people who were lonely, gave them someone to talk to. It was important to help out where we could.”

Mark and Kevin have now been performing their sensational charity act together for 21 years and have raised £354,000 for a huge variety of different causes.

Mark Preston, Kevin Carrington, Justin Parker and Glen Humphrey performed a Spice Girls routine.

The pair continue their day jobs as a road repairman and painter/decorator as well as doing their show in venues around Eastwood and sometimes further afield.

The shows include a variety of entertainment, including jokes and miming to well-known songs.

As part of Saturday’s offering, Mark, Kevin and friends Justin Parker and Glen Humphrey performed a special Spice Girls tribute routine.

Mark said: “We all rehearsed for it in Kevin’s garage on Friday nights. It went down a storm.

"It really was an amazing day. I‘d like to thank all of the artists who took part, along with Ian Davis and George Bars who were on the door all day dressed in the finest Bond gear collecting tickets.”

The next show at Greasley Miners Welfare is planned for December 11.