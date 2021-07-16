Eastwood food bank in desperate need of donations

Eastwood Food Bank is calling on residents to give food and toiletries to support the service and aid struggling families in the area.

A spokesperson for the food bank posted on social media this week: ‘Once again we are extremely low on food.

‘It is not surprising as we are giving out approximately 60 bags each week.

The food bank needs your help.

‘We need everything apart from beans, soup, pasta and rice.

‘If you can help, we are open for donations every morning. Thank you all so much.’