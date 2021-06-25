Eastwood football club gets £1,000 boost in bid to attract more young players

Eastwood Community Football Club is set to launch its junior programme of taster sessions, aimed at encouraging more young people to try the sport.

The club received a £1,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, which will fund training equipment to support its football school series.

Jamie Bennett, of Eastwood Community Football Club, said the club is always looking to help new players find their feet.

Eastwood Community Football Club received a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes.

He said: “We are very much a community-based club and currently have 40 junior teams, as well as an academy, veterans and first team, in addition to a walking football team.

“However, we feel it’s important to continue to welcome new players and support their sporting journey.”

The summer football school is aimed at encouraging more young people to try the sport.

Jamie added: “Our taster sessions are always popular and need funding to successfully run.

"Persimmon Homes Nottingham’s donation is very much appreciated and will ensure that this year’s sessions can go ahead.”

Persimmon Homes Nottingham makes two donations of up to £1,000 every month to grassroots groups and charities across the region.

Neil Follows, managing director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about supporting the areas where we are building, and Eastwood Community FC football school offers a perfect opportunity to introduce new children to the sport.”

In addition to the Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme, the housebuilder has launched its Building Futures initiative which supports groups working with under-18s.

The scheme will make grants to projects across education and arts, health and sport, with the potential of a £100,000 prize giveaway.

Applications for the Persimmon Homes Community Champions or Building Futures schemes can be made at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.