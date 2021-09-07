Eastwood gets ready to rock as music festival returns this weekend

Performers at the DH Lawrence Music Festival a few years ago. Photo by Robert Balmer.

Every September, The DH Lawrence Music Festival sees the town’s streets come alive with the sound of music as a dozen venues play host to local singers and songwriters.

For the last seven years, the free festival has been a staple in residents’ calendars, offering a chance to hear original live music and enjoy a day out on the town.

As the event couldn’t take place in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, organisers are determined to make this year’s event a day to remember.

The annual music festival is set to return with a bang this weekend.

Festival founder Chris Barlow said: “With missing out last year, everyone is definitely ready for this.

“Very excited. I think it’s definitely going to be the best one yet.”

The long-awaited event will be held on Saturday, September 11, offering music to suit everyone’s tastes – from country to punk, folk to rap, and everything in between.

Live sets will be played by more than 100 acts at 11 venues across the town all day from 2pm until 11pm, with free admission.

Glyn Hassell, of the Dog and Parrot pub, which will be hosting bands on the day, said: “The festival scene has been decimated for two years, so this is your chance to see the best of the local music scene in one place and to top it all off, the venues are all pubs.

“Great music, free entry, multiple bars, and you’ll be supporting local businesses and the community. It really doesn’t get any better than this.”

The event, which first started out as a humble open mic night for locals, has now grown to attract performers and visitors from right across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The annual celebration pays homage to the town’s well-loved historic celebrity DH Lawrence, with talent and creativity at its heart.

All performers are encouraged to write and play their own original music rather than playing covers.

Festival organiser Ben Mark Smith, a local musician himself who will be playing on the day, said: “We want more people to embrace original music and it’s really important for up and coming local artists that they are given a chance to perform and get their names out there.

"People were genuinely gutted when it couldn’t happen last year so we’re determined to make it as amazing as possible this time to make up for it.

“The festival is free because it really is all about the music and creating a real community for musicians."

Among other local musicians performing will be Kimberley Town Councillor Stewart Bain, who is in a band called Blue Vulture. The band will be playing at the Old Wine Vaults at 5pm.

His daughter, Eve Bain, who is just 15, will also be performing solo at Greasley Castle at 2pm.

Coun Bain said: “It’s her first ever proper live show outside school.

"It’s going to be a great day!”

A timetable is now available online, allowing visitors to plan their route around all the venues and make the most of their experience.

Places taking part include the likes of the Library Bar, Sun Inn, Oliver's, The Three Tuns, The Wellington and many more.