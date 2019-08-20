Eastwood jobs fear as pub chain Greene King is taken over

Union Unite is seeking job assurance after the announcement that pub chain Greene King has been taken over by CK Asset Holdings.

Unite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union, has announced they are seeking an urgent meeting for reassurances on job security.

Eastwood's distribution centre

Unite has more than 250 members at the firm’s headquarters in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, as well as distribution centres in Abingdon, Oxfordshire and Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.

Mark Jaina, Unite regional officer said: “Unite will be seeking an urgent meeting with Greene King, as well as with the management of CK Asset Holdings to gain a better understanding of the future business strategy.

“This is a major takeover of a well-known British company with a long history in brewing and pub ownership built up over 220 years. It could have major ramifications for this sector, given the magnitude of the takeover.

“Our first priority is to seek reassurances for our members on future job security, and pay and employment conditions.

“However, we need to study this takeover in much greater detail before commenting further.”

Hong Kong’s richest family is to buy the 220-year-old company for £2.7bn, it was announced today.

This is the equivalent to £1m for every one of its 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels.