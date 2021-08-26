Eastwood MP holds Severn Trent to account after 'inexcusable' water supply issues

Lee Anderson, MP for Eastwood and Ashfield, organised a public meeting with Severn Trent Water to discuss the supply issues that hit residents over the last two summers.

The meeting was broadcast live on Facebook and viewed by thousands of constituents, who were able to ask questions directly to representatives of Severn Trent.

The issues this summer, caused by equipment failure and a technical fault, have since been resolved.

Lee Anderson MP (left) with Severn Trent operations director James Jesic (centre) and head of network control Steve Witter (right).

Residents affected by the water supply issues should soon be receiving a credit to their account if they pay by direct debit.

Mr Anderson said: “For these issues with the water supply to happen once at a time of high demand, you can perhaps understand if not forgive it. But for it happen to my constituents twice in less than a year is inexcusable.

“I have written to the CEO of Severn Trent highlighting my anger at these persistent problems, and I have also been in contact with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs regarding these issues.”

Severn Trent accepted that their communication to residents during the water supply issues this summer was not good enough and will be looking into why residents did not receive update notifications, despite the company holding their mobile numbers.

People who are vulnerable or classed as priority such as new mothers, people on dialysis, elderly can register for text or email alerts.

Severn Trent are looking into this service and they want to ensure more up to date information is relayed in the future.

After pressure from Lee Anderson MP, Severn Trent Water has pledged substantial investment into the Ashfield area.

This investment pledge should hopefully satiate local residents affected by these supply issues.