Eastwood petrol station worker goes purple to help children with cancer

Morrisons worker Tyler Atherton has dyed his hair purple in support of Young Lives vs Cancer.

Mr Atherton, who works at Morrisons petrol station in Eastwood, has dyed his hair, beard and even his eyebrows a vibrant shade of violet.

By rocking this bold new look, he hopes to rake in donations from customers in support of children’s cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent).

So far, he has raised a grand total of £172.17 for the cause – all while making local shoppers and residents smile in the process.

Customers who wish to make a donation are being encouraged to do so via bucket collections in the Morrisons petrol station or behind the cigarette kiosk in store.

Morrisons partnered with Young Lives vs Cancer back in January 2017 following a colleague majority vote, and has since raised more than £16 million to date in its stores across the country.

The charity provides essential support for young patients and their families, helping them to find the strength to face cancer, knowing they are not alone.