Eastwood pub celebrates reaching finals in Great British Pub Awards

Dog and Parrot owners David and Kathryn Boam.

For the second year in succession, the Dog and Parrot on Nottingham Road has been announced as a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards, in the ‘Community Hero’ category.

The category lends special recognition to pubs that have gone above and beyond to engage with and build relationships within their local communities.

Owners Kathryn and David Boam have contributed a great deal to the Eastwood community, including hosting Eastwood Memory Cafe meetings, raising thousands for charity and helping local good causes.

The Dog and Parrot is a finalist in the 'Community Hero' category of the Great British Pub Awards 2021.

The pub’s ‘brand manager’ and regular Glyn Hassell said: “It’s been a hellish 18 months and Kathryn and David have worked wonders, not only to keep the pub running but also to hold our community together.

“I am absolutely delighted to announce that their hard work, dedication and commitment has not gone unnoticed.

“This is an incredible achievement as hundreds of pubs enter the competition.

“For a small, independently owned pub to reach the finals at all is astonishing.

“To reach the final two years in a row is beyond belief.

“This achievement is not just for the pub, it is a testament to the whole community.

“Well done to everyone and please join me in congratulating Kathryn, David and the team.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​” ​​