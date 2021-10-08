Eastwood pub excited to host 12-day real ale festival this month

The Lady Chatterley is set to host a 12-day real ale festival.

A selection of up to 15 British and Irish real ales will be available at The Lady Chatterley in Eastwood from Wednesday, October 20, to Sunday, October 31 inclusive, as part of the festival.

The Wetherspoon pub in Nottingham Road will offer beers including Black Sheep, Monty Python’s Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster’s Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

All of the beers will cost £1.99 a pint, including beers suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers.

The Lady Chatterley in Nottingham Road.

There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub, with flavours including blackberry, coffee and juniper berries.

Pub manager Paul Skilling said: “The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.

“It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12 day period at great value for money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.