Eastwood pupils add a splash of colour to celebrate Diversity Day
Expressive youngsters at the Florence Nightingale Academy in Eastwood went to school dressed in rainbow colours to celebrate their individual identities, unique characters and cultures on National Diversity Day.
Children, staff and even the school dog went to school dressed in bright, rainbow colours and traditional dress to reflect their own identities and culture.
Pupils from all year groups took part in a variety of activities to consider what makes them special, including designing their own trainers in support of the Olympics and Paralympics, and learning about different religions and cultures.
Year four pupils even recreated their own Vaisakhi Day celebrations, with Bhangra dancing, drumming and Punjabi food.
Teacher Michelle Chauhan said: “We are so proud of all of our children and families for the effort and enthusiasm shown and the positive messages.”