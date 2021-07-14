Eastwood pupils add a splash of colour to celebrate Diversity Day

Children, staff and even the school dog went to school dressed in bright, rainbow colours and traditional dress to reflect their own identities and culture.

Pupils from all year groups took part in a variety of activities to consider what makes them special, including designing their own trainers in support of the Olympics and Paralympics, and learning about different religions and cultures.

Year four pupils even recreated their own Vaisakhi Day celebrations, with Bhangra dancing, drumming and Punjabi food.

Florence Nightingale Academy pupils Felix, Ruby and Layla dressed to express their individuality as part of Diversity Day 2021.

Teacher Michelle Chauhan said: “We are so proud of all of our children and families for the effort and enthusiasm shown and the positive messages.”

Maisie and Ellie-May show off their unique style.

Pupils Bailey, Frankie and Theo in their choice of non-uniform.

Pupils in year one are shown taking part in special Diversity Day activities.

Erica and Alexis express their individuality.

Abdur-Raheem, Eloise, Millie-Rose and teacher Mrs Chauhan.