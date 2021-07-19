Eastwood residents invited to share concerns about town at upcoming event

The surgery will be held outside Eastwood Library on July 31.

Councillors of Eastwood Town Council are holding a surgery for all residents of Eastwood Hall, St Mary’s and Hilltop on Saturday, July 31.

The event will take place between 10am and midday outside Eastwood Library on Nottingham Road in the town.

A council spokesperson said: “Please pop along to meet us to raise any matters of concern, talk about the great things about Eastwood, find out what we do, or just for a chat.

"We are looking forward to meeting you.”