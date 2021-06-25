Eastwood residents share ideas on how £10million should be used to improve town

As reported in the Advertiser earlier this month, Eastwood MP Lee Anderson has submitted an application for more than £10million to be invested in the area as part of the Government’s Towns Fund.

News of the potential funding, which will aim to kickstart urban regeneration and boost infrastructure, tourism and jobs, has set local folk a buzz with ideas about how they would like to see the money spent.

Resident Aileen Fergus said: “I would suggest grants to shop owners to develop facades.

Eastwood town centre.

“The building at the corner of the High Street and Church Street is a crumbling mess and the first building you face when you approach the town from Mansfield Road… not much of an advert.

“Improved Christmas displays are necessary too… take some ideas from Heanor’s beautiful display. Ours is pitiful.”

Judy Martin suggested: “Littering control. Pigeons culled and their unhealthy mess on buildings and pavements cleaned.”

Sylvia Taylor proposed: “They should re-design the bus stops and do a foot survey. Councillors should actually walk through Eastwood to witness the traffic situation first hand.”

Many residents have suggested that the town centre is in need of new shops and attractions to help draw in more visitors.

Sarah Wilkinson said: “We need shops that are worth coming to Eastwood for. There are too many charity shops and takeaways.”

Paula Ann Davis urged: “We could do with an electrical shop like Curry's, as well as more clothes and shoe shops.”

Elizabeth Jackson added: “A Primark would be brilliant in Eastwood.”

Resident Nottew Yaj is thinking big.

He said: “Eastwood could do with a cinema or swimming baths.”

Rita Skevington echoed: “We definitely need a cinema in the area.”

Some have called for potholes to be mended and roads resurfaced. And others are just happy to wait and see where the money is spent.