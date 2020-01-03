Eastwood's Slimming World consultant celebrated group's success with Alan Carr

A Slimming World manager from Eastwood celebrated their group’s success by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Alan co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first group in 1969 and over the last 50 years Slimming World has become the nation’s favourite way to lose weight, supporting almost one million slimmers.

Katie Trever, who manages Slimming World groups in Eastwood, was delighted to get a chance to meet Alan, and said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for Slimming World.

She said: “The members at our Eastwood groups make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“For many people, taking that first step into a Slimming World group takes a huge amount of courage. But they’re always certain of a warm welcome and introduction to our fabulously flexible eating plan which means you’re never hungry while you’re losing weight.

“And when you join a group and stay each week members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

"Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent the Eastwood groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Alan said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of people like Katie who run and manage Slimming World groups every week.

“I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”