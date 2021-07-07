Eastwood school pupils unveil special art display outside Co-op

Children and teachers from The Florence Nightingale Academy with their artwork outside the Co-op in Eastwood.

The Central England Co-op Food Store in Nottingham Road, which opened its doors in November, welcomed children from nearby The Florence Nightingale Academy to see the artwork they had worked hard to create displayed on the store.

Entitled ‘What we love about Eastwood’, the artwork has been produced by pupils at the school to create a focal point at the new store which resonates with the local community.

Head of School Lucy Baxter said the pupils were excited to take part in the project and to see their work showcased on the new store.

The pupils admire their community artwork.

She said: “The children at The Florence Nightingale Academy worked hard to produce some artwork for our local Central England Co-op in Eastwood.

“Within their art lessons they discussed and drew their favourite landmarks in Eastwood. They thought carefully about the local area and created some wonderful pieces which celebrate the local area and community that we live in.

“The children were extremely proud to see their artwork displayed at the store and it was lovely to see the children visit and see their reactions to their artwork. Thank you Central England Co-op for showcasing their artwork.”

The new store in Nottingham Road includes self-scan till points, a customer car park, phone charging area and a free cash machine.

Store manager Rachael Payne, says having a permanent feature created by the local school as part of the store makes her proud.

She said: “We have had such a wonderful welcome from people in Eastwood since we opened the store last year and are so proud to be a part of a great local community.

“I am delighted to be able to display the fantastic piece of artwork created by children at The Florence Nightingale Academy on landmarks which mean a lot to the community, and it gives all the team a boost to see it every time they come to work.”