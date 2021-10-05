Eastwood supermarket launches 'spiciest ever' curry - so hot it comes with a warning

The Volcanic Vindaloo is available in store now.

Back by popular demand, the store in Eastwood has re-launched its famous Volcanic Vindaloo.

Priced at £2, the super-hot curry is made with chargrilled marinated chicken breast pieces in an extra hot sauce with naga chilli paste.

Carrying a six-chilli warning notice, the Volcanic Vindaloo is also topped with whole green chillies, which are roasted to intensify the flavour and heat in the unlikely event that curry fans fancy an even bigger chilli hit.

Morrisons ready meals expert Chris Strong said: “Customers have been asking us to bring back our Volcanic Vindaloo so we’re excited to have it back on our shelves this October.

“But be warned, it packs a punch.”

Naga chillies have a Scoville rating of up to one million – 200 times hotter than Tabasco Sauce or a Jalapeño.

Some Naga chilli varieties are hotter than pepper spray and others have been used to develop tear gas grenades.

The super spicy dish has been launched alongside three other spicy favourites in celebration of National Curry Week, taking place this week.