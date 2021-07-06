Eastwood vets temporarily closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Vets4Pets on Nottingham Road posted an update on social media earlier today to announce the closure.

The surgery posted: ‘We’re sorry to have to inform you that due to a positive case of coronavirus with one of our staff members, the clinical team have been advised to self isolate until Tuesday, July 13, meaning that we will have to temporarily close the practice.

‘The phone lines will be manned for any concerns and emergencies and we will endeavour to arrange for emergencies to be seen at an alternative practice.

