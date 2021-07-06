Eastwood vets temporarily closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19
A veterinary surgery in Eastwood has had to shut its doors so all staff can self-isolate after a colleague tested positive for coronavirus.
Vets4Pets on Nottingham Road posted an update on social media earlier today to announce the closure.
The surgery posted: ‘We’re sorry to have to inform you that due to a positive case of coronavirus with one of our staff members, the clinical team have been advised to self isolate until Tuesday, July 13, meaning that we will have to temporarily close the practice.
‘The phone lines will be manned for any concerns and emergencies and we will endeavour to arrange for emergencies to be seen at an alternative practice.
‘Our out of hours will continue to be Vets Now and we apologise for any inconvenience, but we feel it is important follow the government guidelines.’