‘Environment will be protected’, aerospace company vows during expansion

An aerospace company in Watnall which is set to expand its site has assured residents the environment “will be protected” during the new development.

Aero Fabrications is developing the new facility on Main Road which will create up to 30 new jobs, having been granted planning permission on the condition it protects the environment at the greenbelt site.

However, residents of a campaign group have opposed the plans from the start, suggesting it is damaging “one of the last remaining greenbelt sites in the village”.

Since the development was given the green light, campaigners at the Greasley and District Civic Society have pressed for the planning conditions to be met “to the letter”, asking for trees to be planted at the front of the site to protect the village from looking “too industrial”.

Now Aero Fabrications has confirmed that plans were proposed to create a nature pond on the site, plus thousands of trees and shrubs to “promote biodiversity”.

A statement from the company said: “The landscape plan will introduce more than 1,900 trees, 1,200 shrubs and 218 herbaceous plants to the site.

“The mix of trees and shrubs to be planted include varieties such as field maple, common hawthorn and rosemary among many others.

“Initial landscaping will be carried out with ongoing maintenance once development is complete, and a nature pond will replace the attenuation pond currently on site.

“While no longer mandatory, we have briefed our construction partner to proceed with development.

“This feature can help promote biodiversity and attract wildlife.

“The frontage to Main Road is kept clear of built forms and set out with a green screen of planting.

“The main service yard is also screened by the frontage, with the car park as the only transport feature set in front.”

Darren Warner is leading the civic society in its fight to protect the greenbelt land.

He attended a meeting with councillors and Aero Fabrications where his concerns were addressed.

He said: “Our main aim is to see a robust tree planting exercise to protect the environment.

“The company has an environmental responsibility to the people who use the area to make sure the landscape is protected.

“Since meeting with the company and councillors I feel much more at ease.”