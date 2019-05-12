Fire crews attend cooker blaze in Langley Mill

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have put out a fire at a building in Langley Mill.

Crews were called at 5.53pm yesterday (May 11) to reports of a smoke alarm sounding at premises in Orchard Street.

Orchard Street, Langley Mill.

Firefighters believe the blaze was caused by a small fire in the cooker, and the fire was extinguished before the property was ventilated by crews.

