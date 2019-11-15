Flooding chaos closes more than 20 roads in Nottinghamshire- full list

More than 20 Nottinghamshire roads have been closed after hours of heavy rain in the county last night caused flooding.

Nottinghamshire County Council updated the list this morning (Friday, November 15).

Old London Road, West Drayton

Blackstope Lane, Retford

Ford Lane, Caunton

Appleton Gate, Newark

Chapel Lane, Farndon

Grove Lane, Retford

Main Road, Hockerton

Main Street, Normanton on Soar

Gordon Road, Abbey Circus, West Bridgford

220/224 Northend Cottage, Tollerton Lane, Tollerton

Blind Lane, Oxton

Tinker Lane, Gurton, Newark

Goosedale Lane, Moor Road, Bestwood

Woodborough - Road Closure Scheme

Nottingham Road - Road Closure Scheme (off Westgate past Minster School), Southwell

Watnall Road, Hucknall

Ton Lane, Lowdham

Bracebridge, Cheapside, Worksop

A617, Centenary Avenue (likely to remain closed until midday Friday 15 November), Rainworth

Mill Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield