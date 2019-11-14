Floods: Check updated list of Nottinghamshire road closures before your commute

As rain continues to batter the county, here is an updated list of road closures in Nottinghamshire.

The information has been provided by Nottinghamshire County Council.

This picture of Mill Lane was posted to the Annesley Born and Bred Facebook group.

Gordon Road, West Bridgford

Main Street, Normanton-on-Soar

Main Road, Hockerton

Chapel Lane Farndon

Grove Lane, Retford

Old London Road, West Drayton

Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks

Blackstope Lane, Retford

Appleton Gate, Newark (please note that this closure is not flooding related).

We've received reports (though not from Nottinghamshire County Council) that Mill Lane in Mansfield has been flooded and should be avoided.

