Nottinghamshire’s Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner were among those celebrating the first ever Nottinghamshire Day

The Nottinghamshire flag was raised at County Hall and residents and organisations were encouraged to celebrate all that is good in the city and county.

Virtual celebrations also took place and everyone was encouraged to participate on social media by sharing what they love about where they live using the hashtag #NottsDay.

Coun Mike Quigley MBE, Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, said: “The inaugural Nottinghamshire Day provides us with a fantastic opportunity to celebrate everything that is great about our historic county, from our unique association with Robin Hood to our industrial heritage, from our sporting excellence to our wonderful tourist attractions which are known worldwide.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The county is undoubtedly a great place to live and work, and we are proud to be a part of that by serving our communities and ensuring our residents are safe.

“As well as this, Nottinghamshire has a lot to offer. From culture to outdoor spaces, night life, employment and education there really is something for everyone and so it’s only right that we’re able to recognise this.

“As Chief Constable and as a local resident it was a pleasure to be a part of the official celebrations and to raise the flag today.”

Commissioner Caroline Henry said: "It was a privilege to attend the flag raising event at County Hall to celebrate our first ever county day here in Nottinghamshire.

“Nottinghamshire is where I was born and grew up, and now have the honour of serving as the county's Police and Crime Commissioner. I will continue to work to make Nottinghamshire safe, tackling the police and crime priorities that matter to you.”

“It is only fitting that we celebrate Nottinghamshire by having a dedicated county day - it truly is the best county.”

Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader, Ben Bradley, said he was delighted Nottinghamshire now had an adopted day to celebrate all that is good about the county.

He said: “Many other counties have a celebratory day where they raise and promote their assets and we have plenty of those to promote.

“It is only right that we should be proud of our unique history and this is a date which can now be put in our diaries to celebrate in future years on a much broader and grander scale.”

Sir John Peace, Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, said: “Nottinghamshire Day not only presents a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our county and all it has to offer, but also acts as a catalyst to develop our understanding of the history and traditions of the places where we live, work and enjoy our leisure time.

“It is also an opportunity to promote Nottinghamshire and its historic attractions, including Nottingham and Newark castles, Southwell Minster, Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest and Clumber Park, to name but a few.