Food vouchers claimed by fewer than two-thirds of those eligible in Broxtowe

NHS data shows, in the four weeks to July 18, 429 people in Broxtowe were receiving vouchers from the scheme, which are worth between £4.25 and £8.50 a week and can be spent on healthy fruit and vegetables, milk or baby formula.

But they represent just 62% of those identified as eligible for the benefit, with the figures showing there may be another 259 families in the area missing out on valuable support.

Footballer Marcus Rashford has called on health professionals to boost awareness of the Healthy Start scheme, which helps pregnant women and struggling families with young children buy basic food.

In a letter published in the British Medical Journal, England player and campaigner Mr Rashford, a member of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce, urged health professionals to spread the word about the scheme.

The letter said: "The scheme has proven benefits in improving access to healthy food for pregnant women and children under the age of four.

"More than 40% of those eligible for the vouchers are still not registered for the scheme and I'm confident that the majority of these parents can be found in communities just like mine, where I grew up – no internet, no high street, no word of mouth.

"Long term, sustainable change can only come when communities work towards a common goal.