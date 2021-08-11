Football match in Kimberley this weekend will celebrate life of 'remarkable' Tina

Tina Cooke

Tina Cooke sadly passed away on April 7 last year after contracting Covid-19.

Tina, who was 53, grew up in Kimberley and spent 20 years working for Kwiksave before moving on to Spar, which later changed to Martin McColls, in Larkfields.

She was married to Mick and they had two sons, Rhys and Anthony Watkinson.

As well as her family and friends, Tina’s other main love was football and she was a Derby County fan.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Kimberley for her funeral last April, wearing football shirts and scarves, flags and signs.

Tina’s son Rhys remembered: “When we drove through Larkfields there were so many Forest and Derby fans standing side by side to pay tribute.

“It was incredible and shows how much she was loved.

“She wanted to see everyone in football shirts and we did our best.

“Everyone came out. We couldn’t be sad on the day as it was such an expression of love.”

As the family were not able to hold a wake at the time, they are hosting a charity football game this weekend in Tina’s honour.

The Tina Cooke Memorial Cup match will see Eastwood and Kimberley FC take on Kimberley Miners Welfare Legends at the Stag Ground on Sunday (August 15).

Rhys said: “We would love people who knew mum to come out again in football shirts and raise a toast to mum as we remember what a great lady she was to the community of Kimberley."

All of the funds raised at the event will be split between two local causes.

A share of the money will go to Rumbletums cafe in Kimberley, which is a training project for people with learning disabilities.

The rest of the money will go towards helping Kimberley Miners Welfare Football Club repair the damage done by the fire last week.

Rhys added: “There will be lots of great local raffle prizes on offer, as well as a bar. Kick-off is at 2pm.

“It will be a day of celebration to remember a remarkable woman.”