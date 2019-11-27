Former Notts police officer to face hearing over ' inappropriate messages'

A former Notts Police Officer is due to appear before a public special case misconduct hearing at the force’s Sherwood Lodge Headquarters.

The former officer will answer allegations of gross misconduct at 1pm on December 3.

The hearing is related to:

Breaches of standards of professional behaviour in respect of the officer’s access and use of confidential force systems not connected to their official duties.

Breaches of standards of professional behaviour in respect of inappropriate messages sent to acquaintances and/or family members.

If members of the public wish to attend, they can register before noon on December 2 by calling 101 ext 318 0873, or email psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk