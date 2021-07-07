Free bicycle coding and beat surgery to be held in Eastwood this month

Following the success of previous bike coding events, officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out two further bicycle coding events at Morrisons supermarket in the town.

The first will take place on Wednesday, July 14, from 4pm to 6pm, and the second on Wednesday, July 21, from 4pm to 6pm.

Officers will security mark any bikes for free, and will offer advice about how residents can help protect their bike from theft or help to recover it if it does get lost or stolen.

The free bike surgeries will be held at Morrisons in Eastwood this month.

A police spokesperson said: “We are urging people to take pride in their ride and stay protected.

"Please add these dates to your diary.”

As well as offering bike protection, police are asking residents to air their concerns about local crime.

"Officers will also be available to answer any questions or concerns you may have about crime or antisocial behaviour in your area.

Learn how to protect your bike and have it marked by police at the free surgery.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The police are urging bike owners to take the opportunity to visit the following websites for more information about Bike Register, the national cycle database, and Immobilise, the UK national property database which allows people to register any property for free.