Free bicycle coding and beat surgery to be held in Eastwood this month

One of the free bike surgeries will be held at Coronation Park in Eastwood this month.

Following the success of previous bike coding events, officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out three further bicycle coding events in the town throughout August.

The first will take place on Wednesday, August 18, in Coronation Park from 2pm to 4pm.

A session will then be held on Monday, August 23, from 10am until midday near Decathlon at Giltbrook Retail Park.

Learn how to protect your bike and have it marked by police at the free surgery.

A final event will take place on Wednesday, September 2, at the same location from 4pm to 6pm.

Officers will security mark any bikes for free, and will offer advice about how residents can help protect their bike from theft or help to recover it if it does get lost or stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “We are urging people to take pride in their ride and stay protected.

“The process will involve officers registering you and your bike with the organisation and applying two unique coded stickers to the frame of the bike. Ideally any children aged 16 or under should be accompanied by an adult as it will be the parent/guardian details used to register the bikes details.”

As well as offering bike protection, police are asking residents to air their concerns about local crime.

"Officers will also be available to answer any questions or concerns you may have about crime or antisocial behaviour in your area.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The police are urging bike owners to take the opportunity to visit the following websites for more information about Bike Register, the national cycle database, and Immobilise, the UK national property database which allows people to register any property for free.