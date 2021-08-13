Free outdoor cinema screenings in Selston next month

The screenings will be held in Selston Country Park on September 11.

The popular event is back following the success of the first outdoor cinemas across Ashfield in 2019.

This year, screenings will take place across the first two weekends in September in Kirkby, Hucknall, Selston and Sutton.

Each location will be showing two blockbuster films as voted for by residents – a family friendly film from 2.30pm and an evening showing from 6.30pm.

The cinema events are on:

Saturday, September 4 – Kirkby Plaza, showing Trolls: World Tour and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Sunday, September 5 – Titchfield Park, Hucknall, showing Raya and The Last Dragon and Rocketman.

Saturday, September 11 – Selston Country Park showing Tom and Jerry: The Movie and Grease.

Sunday, September 12 – Sutton Lawn, showing The Lion King and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The outdoor cinema screening events will be a real celebration for Ashfield, a chance for us all to come together and enjoy time with friends and family.

“We know how much residents loved the outdoor cinema events when we first introduced them in 2019, and if it wasn’t for the pandemic, we would have held them again last year.

“These screenings will be better than ever with two film options to suit everyone’s tastes. We have invested over £2million into our parks and green spaces over the past two years so these events are the perfect chance to show them off.”

Councillor Arnie Hankin, ward councillor for Selston, said: “We are so pleased that Selston Country Park is able to host an outdoor cinema screen this year, as we have big plans to improve the park and café.