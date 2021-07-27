Fresh new look for Giltbrook Co-op after £105,000 makeover

The Co-op in Giltbrook has had a grand makeover.

The Central England Co-op on Nottingham Road has received a raft of updates to give it a fresher, lighter feel and to include several new ranges and features to boost its offering to the local community.

The makeover comes after the store’s colleagues have worked around the clock to ensure vulnerable people across the district continued to have access to vital food and essentials throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The community food store has been undergoing renovations in recent weeks with changes including an updated product range to better reflect customers’ requirements, with a new vegan range, an increased bakery offering and expanded spirits and chilled beer sections.

There has also been new internal signage and decoration added.

Store manager Rachael Payne said the revamp is a big ‘morale boost’ for colleagues and the community after an extremely difficult period.

She said: “It feels fantastic to have this significant investment in our Giltbrook store and we are thrilled to show off the improvements to our customers.

“It is a big boost for all the team as well after their great hard work over the last 18 months.

"We have a really dedicated and close-knit team here, with three colleagues celebrating 20 years’ service and another reaching the 30-year milestone.

“The feedback to the changes so far has been really positive from our customers, and I would like to thank the community for their patience while the work has been completed but I hope they agree with us that it has been worth it.”

The Giltbrook Food Store is open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm.

The store has a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a more special and also offers a lifesaving defibrillator, cash machine, Collect Plus/Paypoint, Lottery, instore bakery and a customer car park.