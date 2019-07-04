From ‘nerdy girl’ to beauty queen: Kimberley student goes for glory at pageant

She freely admits that, at school, she was “the nerdy girl with glasses and braces”.

But now, Victoria Marriott, of Kimberley, is catching the eye and wowing the judges at beauty-queen pageants across the country.

And she is gearing up for her latest challenge at the Miss Sovereign Great Britain pageant, to be held at Crewe in Cheshire next month.

“It is a big event,” said 24-year-old law student Victoria. “I am representing the whole of the East Midlands against more than 50 girls from other regions, and I am hoping to win a national title.

“I am spending all my weekends and evenings preparing for the event. I am more excited than nervous, and I just hope I can do enough to bring home the title.”

Victoria, who lives on Eastwood Road, was asked to fly the flag for the East Midlands after impressing judges at the Miss Galaxy pageant in March. She had previously been crowned Miss Nottingham Galaxy.

The pageants are not just about glamour and looks. All the contestants must also show they are community-conscious by carrying out charity work, attending events and backing fundraising.

At the upcoming Sovereign pageant, the girls are expected to help the charity, Caudwell’s Children, which is run by billionaire businessmen John Caudwell and provides support for disabled youngsters.

But they can also choose charities that are close to their hearts, and one of Victoria’s picks is Footprints, a Nottingham-based organisation that helps babies and pre-school kids with conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down’s Syndrome.

A huge findraising event is taking place on Saturday, July 27, at Eastwood Community Football Club, which is hosting a match between a team of ex-professional players, such as Carlton Cole and Marlon Harewood, against a team from the TV soap, ‘Hollyoaks’.

Victoria will be there, hoping to boost her chances of success at Crewe, where five titles are up for grabs at an all-day event that includes rounds for fashionwear and evening wear, as well as interviews.

She will be backed by her number one fan, mum Colette, and brother James, and she’s hoping the ups and downs of being a Nottingham Forest season-ticket holder for the last seven seasons might stand her in good stead too!

“Whatever happens, my experience of beauty pageants has already been fantastic,” Victoria said. “I have met some incredible friends.”