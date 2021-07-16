'Full steam ahead' for Eastwood music festival as Covid restrictions lift

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed that full easing of restrictions will take place from Monday, July 19, as planned, meaning legal requirements around social distancing will be dropped and face coverings will no longer be mandatory.

The announcement was music to the ears of organisers of the DH Lawrence Music Festival, an event that sees the streets of Eastwood come alive every September as a dozen venues play host to local singers and songwriters.

For the last seven years, the free festival has been a staple in residents’ calendars, offering a chance to hear original live music and enjoy a day out on the town.

Excited crowds enjoying the DH Lawrence Music Festival back in 2019.

As the event couldn’t take place last year due to coronavirus restrictions, organisers are now excited to be able to fully crack on with planning this September’s musical bonanza.

Festival organiser and musician Ben Mark Smith added: “Really happy Boris has announced this, it means we can go full steam ahead on promoting the event now, knowing it will definitely be going ahead.

“People were genuinely gutted when it couldn’t happen last year so we’re determined to make it as amazing as possible this time to make up for it.

“I think it’s something everyone will really appreciate and enjoy after everything that’s happened.”

The organisers are also celebrating a £2,500 grant from Broxtowe Borough Council for the first time ever to help pay for more festival promotion.

DH Lawrence Music Festival founder Chris Barlow said: “We are really excited now. Planning is almost done and we’re just starting to organise posters, flyers and banners to go up around town.

“The festival is free because it really is all about the music and creating a real community for musicians.

“With missing out last year, everyone is definitely ready for this.”

As it stands, more than 110 artists have been booked to play at around a dozen venues including the Library Bar, Dog and Parrot and The Three Tuns, on September 11.