Get your bulbs planted across Notts this autumn to support Marie Curie

Individuals, schools and organisations up and down the country are taking part in the spring planting to show their support for Marie Curie and the National Day of Reflection.

The flowers will bloom in time for the day on March 23, 2022, in a sign of hope for a brighter future.

The National Day of Reflection is a day to support the millions of people who’ve been bereaved during the pandemic, and to reflect on the lives of family, friends, neighbours and colleagues who have died from Covid or other causes.

Florist, author and TV presenter Simon Lycett is backing Marie Curie’s spring planting call.

The day is a time to pause, reflect and support each other whether of any belief or none.

He explained: “I hope everyone, no matter the size of their out-door space, and even inside, will plant a spring bulb for the National Day of Reflection and support Marie Curie.

"You can’t beat the feeling that spring flowering bulbs, like my favourites the daffodils, bring after the dark days of winter. When those first shoots awaken and burst through the soil you feel your mood lift at this sign of new growth and look forward to the year ahead and what it will bring.

"We’ve all had a difficult year to reflect back on, many of us devastated by the death of a loved one, and I can’t think of a better way to reflect on this grief than in the simple act of planting a bulb, restoring our hope for better times to come.”

Lauren Alexander, senior community fundraiser for Nottinghamshire said: “For many, the deep trauma of losing loved ones during Covid is still very real. I hope the community will be inspired to plant a spring bulb or sow seeds ready to bloom for the National Day of Reflection and show their support for Marie Curie.

“The National Day of Reflection on March 23, 2022, will be an opportunity to come together to support the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people we’ve lost.”

For further information and to pledge to take part in the National Day of Reflection 2022 visit mariecurie.org.uk/daytoreflect

