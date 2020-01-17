Giltbrook girl overcomes health problems to be crowned a teen queen

A talented schoolgirl from Giltbrook has overcome health problems to make the final of a national beauty pageant.

Scarlett Blahyj was diagnosed with the digestive disorder, coeliac disease, at the age of 11. And two years later, she learned that she had scoliosis, which twists and curves her spine to the side.

But now she is set to strut her stuff on the stage at the final of Miss Teen Galaxy UK, which is to be held in Preston in March.

“Scarlett has had a rubbishy, tough time of things, so she is really pleased,” said proud mum Latasha.

“She has always wanted to go into beauty pageants, and this is the first one she has entered. She loves make-up, clothes and modelling.

“She also loves dancing, and has danced in four pantos at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham. She is a member of the Inspire Academy drama school in Nottingham too.”

Thousands of hopefuls from across the country entered Miss Teen Galaxy. Scarlett, who goes to Kimberley School, is one of only 30 to win through to the national final after she was crowned the East Midlands champion.

The East Midlands contest was based on submitted photos and an application form. But at the national event, the finalists will be judged on how they look in fashionwear, eveningwear and swimwear, and also on their personalities in an interview.

If she wins, Scarlett will qualify for the trip of a lifetime to Chicago in the USA for Miss Teen Galaxy International.

But for now, she is concentrating on raising funds for charity, which is part of the UK competition.

Dad Paul, grandad Colin Haynes and 12-year-old sister Isla are all to take part in an abseiling challenge in the Peak District next month.

All money raised will go towards the chosen charity of the Galaxy pageants, the Christie Charity, which pays for services and equipment over and above what the NHS can provide.

Toyota at Derby, where Paul works, has promised to match anything up to £500 that is raised, so the family are hoping to generate £1,000 in total.

Scarlett is already receiving sponsorship from the bar and restaurant at Ormonde Fields Golf Club at Codnor , where she works on Sundays as a waitress.