Giltbrook Ikea event to help small local businesses bounce back from pandemic

Co-workers will transform the restaurant on Sunday (October 17) and welcome 100 guests to celebrate the launch of the Ikea Business Network.

The exclusive event will be hosted by Ikea business manager, Katie O’Neill, and the Ikea business team, who will provide invaluable advice.

Guests will also receive access to offers and giveaways on a range of Ikea products. The Ikea Business Network is a place for company owners to have easy access to services, offers and benefits that help with their needs.

The business network event is being held at Ikea in Giltbrook

Cheryl Beckett, store manager at the Giltbrook store, said: “The last 18 months haven’t been easy, and we understand the uncertainty that smaller companies have had to deal with during this time.

"As life returns to normal it’s important to us that we continue to support our local community, particularly because many of our co-workers and their families have their own business.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to our store and hope the event will be beneficial to many, as well as hosting further programmes in the future.

"Not only will they offer expert advice, but also help bring everyone together and work as one.”