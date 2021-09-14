Greasley ball hockey team celebrates 10 years of playing together

The Greasley Bears ball hockey club is celebrating its 10th birthday.

The Greasley Bears ball hockey team was originally founded in 2010 after a group of friends decided to ‘have a knock around’ and has since competed in many major regional and national tournaments.

Ball hockey is essentially all the same rules as ice hockey, but is played on solid ground instead of ice and with a ball instead of a puck.

In honour of the club’s 10-year anniversary, which should have taken place last year but was pushed forward due to the pandemic, the club has had a special anniversary kit designed (pictured) and also held a celebration to mark the occasion.

Bears team captain Curtis Allsopp reflected on ten years as a team.

He said: “Here we are now, nearly 11 years on with some fresh new faces and plenty of old faces.

“The best thing about it for me is having a top bunch of lads to be around and who enjoy playing a bit of hockey together, so it was easy for me to keep this crazy train going.”

Members Wayne Croves, James Stafford, Andy Harwood, Jordi Allsopp, Zac Watson, Curtis Allsopp are the longest-standing players – having been with the team from day one.

Curtis added: “Honorable mentions go out to Ryan Spick and Ash Jones who originally got me into playing hockey back when we went to Greasley Beauvale School together.

“While they may have not been with the club for the full duration of 10 years, they are now crucial members of the club.

“And to those fresh new faces whether you are new to the sport or just the club, I look forward to making many great memories.”

Captain Curtis said the team is looking forward to a new season ahead.

He added: “Here we are with a new fresh kit to celebrate the old and good times had, ready for a new season.

“What I've realised the most in the 10 years of running this club is it's not about what you do as a club but who you do it with.