Green Flag Awards for some of the top beauty spots in the Advertiser district

Colliers Wood has been given a Green Flag Award

In total 2,127 parks and green spaces nationwide have been given award as the initiative celebrates 25 years as the international quality mark for parks.

Among those are Colliers Wood at Moorgreen in the Broxtowe district, Selston Golf Course in Ashfield and Erewash Canal, which runs through Langley Mill and is managed by the Canal and River Trust.

Brinsley Headstocks, which is managed by Broxtowe Borough Council in partnership with The Friends of Brinsley Headstocks, has again won a Green Flag Community Award.

Brinsley Headstocks has been given a Green Flag Community Award

Coun Helen Skinner, chairman of Broxtowe Borough Council’s environment and climate change committee, said: “Our Green Flag sites are among the most popular green spaces in the borough with very important environmental qualities and we are delighted to be celebrating the Green Flag Awards.”

Phil Mulligan, regional director for the Canal and River Trust, said: “We’re delighted that the Erewash Canal has retained it’s Green Flag status and are so grateful to everybody that has played their part in making it happen.

"The Erewash Canal has proved to be a vital green space for local people over the past 18 months with parts of the canal seeing a 400 per cent increase in the number of visitors.

"There’s a lot of hard work that goes in to keeping the canal special for people and we’d like to thank everyone that has done their bit, whether that be a two-minute litter pick or a community group adopting their local stretch of canal.”Coun Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services at Ashfield District Council, said: “We are proud of the hard work that our teams have put into maintaining our parks to such a high standard that they are nationally recognised as being some of the best parks in the country.”