Gritters head out across Nottinghamshire as temperatures plummet

Gritters will be out across the county tonight as temperatures plummet.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice as prolonged rain and freezing temperatures are forecast from midnight tonight (November 28).

Notts County Council's gritting team

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Surface temperatures are expected to fall away below freezing and following the rain and recent wet weather many surfaces are likely to remain wet leading to icy stretches forming where these not treated.”

The warning covers much of the East Midlands, London, and the West Midlands.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s gritting fleet has been on standby since October, and will head out from 8pm tonight on the county’s A roads, B roads and main bus routes.

The 30-strong fleet spread around 176 tonnes of salt each time they head out on the county’s 1,560 km of roads.