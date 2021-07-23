Have your say on future of bus services in Eastwood and Kimberley

Nottinghamshire County Council is running a consultation in partnership with local bus operators, which will help to improve bus services and encourage more people to use them.

The survey, which is open until August 13, is open to all residents regardless of whether they use bus services or not.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, chairman of the transport and environment committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to have their say on what they like about bus services, what they think could be improved, and what would make them more likely to use them.

“These views will help us to draft a Bus Service Improvement Plan (BISP) for Nottinghamshire and we will be working with local bus operators to put this together.”

Councillor Rosemary Healy, portfolio holder for transport at Nottingham City Council, added: “The Government has pledged £3 billion in funding across the country to help improve bus services, and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are aiming to secure a fair share of this funding.

“Whether you use the bus or not, your views will be instrumental in shaping the future, so don’t forget to have your say before Friday, August 13.”