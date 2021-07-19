Have your say on parks and green spaces in Eastwood and Kimberley

Broxtowe Borough Council is encouraging residents to give their ratings on signage, cleanliness, planting, facilities and general maintenance as part of the survey.

Councillor Helen Skinner, chair of the environment and climate change committee, said: “Within the last year Broxtowe Borough Council has spent £199,000 on parks and open spaces.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic our staff have worked incredibly hard, especially as local open spaces have been very important to us during these tough times.

Hall Park, Eastwood.

“It’s important to us that residents have an opportunity to enjoy our open spaces and play facilities.

“We’re really keen to hear from as many residents as possible to help inform our improvement programme going forward.”

Following last year’s consultation, the council listened to residents and have made many improvements including the new access for people with disabilities at Pasture Road Recreation Ground and new goal posts installed at Hall Park.