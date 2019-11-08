Nottinghamshire County Council has updated their list of road closures in the county.

Road closures

Here are the roads closed in Nottinghamshire this afternoon

Laxton Road, Egmanton

Shireoaks Common Rhodesia (under the bridge)

Kirton - B1164 - Tuxford Egmanton

Cross Street, Sturton Le Steeple

Shireoaks Rd, Shireoakes (outside Hudson Farm)*

Main St Eaton- Ollerton Road Jct A636 North Road

Caythorpe Road, Caythorpe- Lowdham

Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

Cotgrave Lane, Tollerton

King Street, Worksop

Dalton Road, East Drayton

Great North Rd, Sutton on Trent

Manor Road, Caunton

Thorpe Lane, Shireoaks

Laneham Rd, Dunham onTrent

Marsh Lane, Misterton

A60 Oldcotes – Langold to Oldcotes

A634 – Oldcotes to Blyth

Weston Road to Egmanton – Bridge closed

Berry Hill Road – Roundabout to Kings Walk

Main Street, Eaton

Milbaulk Lane, Walkeringham

Darlton Road, East Drayton

Main Street, Stokeham

Dunham Road, Laneham

Park Lane, Lambley

South Parade, Bawtry

Old London Road, West Drayton

School closures

Walkeringham Primary School

Others in the north of the county may have been affected by flooding and had to close. Please contact the school directly in the first instance if you are unsure.

Public Transport

The Nottsbus 108 service will not be able to run today. For other public transport information, please contact the bus provider directly.