festival

Here is your ultimate festival guide for Nottinghamshire this summer

Is there really a better way to spend a summer’s day than taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of a festival? With tons of great festivals in Nottinghamshire in 2019, this is the time to chill out, enjoy the city and county and make some amazing memories.

Here is a list of Nottinghamshire festivals taking place in summer 2019.

Fri 14 Sun, June 16.'Riverside Park 'In view of Newark Castle and headlined by Sigma and Becky Hill, Newark Festival is a great weekend out with plenty of family fun on the Sunday.

1. Newark Festival

Fri 14 Sun, June 16.'Riverside Park 'In view of Newark Castle and headlined by Sigma and Becky Hill, Newark Festival is a great weekend out with plenty of family fun on the Sunday.
Visit Nottingham
other
Buy a Photo
Sat, July 20. 'Wollaton Park'A one-day musical extravaganza headlined by Manic Street Preachers and The Specials, as well as RagnBone Man, All Saints and many more.

2. Splendour Festival

Sat, July 20. 'Wollaton Park'A one-day musical extravaganza headlined by Manic Street Preachers and The Specials, as well as RagnBone Man, All Saints and many more.
Visit Nottingham
other
Buy a Photo
Fri 28 - Sun, June 30. 'Sherwood Pines'See headliners Jess Glynne on Friday, Paul Weller on Saturday and Jack Savoretti on Sunday against the spectacularly beautiful forest backdrop of Sherwood Pines.

3. Forest Live

Fri 28 - Sun, June 30. 'Sherwood Pines'See headliners Jess Glynne on Friday, Paul Weller on Saturday and Jack Savoretti on Sunday against the spectacularly beautiful forest backdrop of Sherwood Pines.
Chris Etchells
other
Buy a Photo
Wed 21 Mon, August 26. 'Various venues'Southwell Music Festival celebrates the towns classic musical connections against the impressive backdrop of Southwell Minster and Archbishops Palace.

4. Southwell Music Festival

Wed 21 Mon, August 26. 'Various venues'Southwell Music Festival celebrates the towns classic musical connections against the impressive backdrop of Southwell Minster and Archbishops Palace.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5