Here is your ultimate festival guide for Nottinghamshire this summer
Is there really a better way to spend a summer’s day than taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of a festival? With tons of great festivals in Nottinghamshire in 2019, this is the time to chill out, enjoy the city and county and make some amazing memories.
Here is a list of Nottinghamshire festivals taking place in summer 2019.
1. Newark Festival
Fri 14 Sun, June 16.'Riverside Park 'In view of Newark Castle and headlined by Sigma and Becky Hill, Newark Festival is a great weekend out with plenty of family fun on the Sunday.